Warmer weather this weekend

WARMER WEATHER: Even though the average high is in the 60s, we don’t stay there for the weekend. We get the mid 60s today because of the clouds, and tomorrow we get the mid 70s tomorrow thanks to some afternoon sun. Warm winds coming up from the south take our highs to the 80s on Sunday.

WET WEATHER: Today, we’ll have a few showers, mainly in the evening. Otherwise, we spend most of the day dry and just cloudy. After a cloudy morning on Saturday and a shower, the sun breaks through the clouds in the afternoon. On Sunday, we start out sunny, but then we get cloudy in the afternoon as a cold front approaches us. The cold front will bring a few showers Sunday night.

COOLER WEATHER: The cold front also knocks down to the mid 60s on Monday, and we stay there on Tuesday. Enjoy lots of sun both of those days and for the rest of the workweek, next week. Highs climb above average to the 70s on Thursday and stay there for the rest of next week.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson