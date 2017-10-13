× Woman was allegedly drunk in crash that killed her husband

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 50-year-old woman was allegedly drunk in a Dover Township crash that claimed the life of her husband.

Lisa Ann Sheaffer is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, driving under the influence, careless driving causing unintentional death and careless driving, online court documents show.

Court documents add that unsecured bail for Sheaffer was set at $50,000.

The single-vehicle crash occurred April 29 on the 6300 block of Harmony Road.

Police say the vehicle ran off the road, swiped a telephone pole and drove into an embankment. Lorne Dean Sheaffer, 54, was killed on impact, according to the York County Coroner’s office.