Community puts on running shoes for a good cause in York

YORK, Pa. — People put on their running shoes for a good cause at Logos Academy in York on Saturday for its annual ‘Community and Cops 5K’.

More than 130 runners stepped-off at Logos Academy on West King Street and hit the pavement East towards the Rail Trail and back.

Event organizers say the 3.1 mile run was all in effort to bring the community together and create relationships of understanding.

“We are passionate about making York City a great place to live,” said Otto Monroy, director at Logos Academy in York.

“Two thirds of our students are low income students so we really want to see a diverse community embrace the law enforcement that serves them and supports them,” he added.

All proceeds from the event will help students at Logos Academy with scholarships.