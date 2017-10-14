× Crews respond to structure fire in Dauphin County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a structure fire near the 4000 block of Paxton Street in Dauphin County Saturday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. at a Stroehmann affiliated building across the street from the Stroehmann bakery.

Firefighters say that smoke inside the building was the biggest problem.

“There’s smoke through out the building so we are having ventilation… issues that’s why we will probably remain on the scene for a while,” said Mike Ibberson, director of fire and emergency services for Swatara Township.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.