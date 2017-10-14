Family and friends honor Dallastown graduate at golf outing in York County

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Family and friends gathered in York County Saturday to remember and honor a Dallastown graduate who was tragically killed last year.

The First Annual ‘Memorial Golf Outing’ at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in Springettsbury Township honored Amanda Strous.

Strous was murdered in June of 2016 in her North Carolina apartment and was planning to get married. She was only 27-years-old.

In her memory, the Strous family created the ‘Fly High 22 Foundation’ to have her name live on.

The foundation teamed up with Heritage Hills Golf Resort bringing more than 142 golfers from around the community to practice their swings and raise money to help domestic violence victims.

“We would also like to help women who are victims of domestic violence, since she was a victim of domestic violence, and also anyone who is persuing a higher education in mental health and counseling kind of like a scholarship,”said Crystal Strous, mother.

All proceeds will benefit the Fly High 22 Foundation.