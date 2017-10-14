Get lost in mendacity at Susquehanna Stage Company’s production of ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’

MARIETTA, Pa. – “I’ve got the guts to die. What I want to know is, have you got the guts to live?” – Tennessee Williams.

Continuing their Pulitzer Prize-winning season in Marietta, Susquehanna Stage Company’s production of ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,’ debuted last night just across the river in Lancaster County. You can catch the production through October 22nd.

First debuted in 1955 and made into the classic Elizabeth Taylor film in 1958, ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,’ tells the story of a Southern family in peril. Set on a Mississippi Delta plantation home, the play examines the relationships between members of cotton tycoon Big Daddy Pollitt’s family.

Challenging social standards of the 1950s, greed, repression and potential death, the award-winning play has been revived on Broadway four times since it’s original production.

For tickets, visit https://susquehannastageco.com