Vietnam War Veterans honored at parade in Lancaster County

MILLERSVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The 21st Annual Millersville Community Parade took over streets in Lancaster County Saturday.

The community and university event in Millersville featured 24 different music entertainment groups, floats, antique cars, costumed characters and more.

Each year, the parade committee pays special tribute to various military related themes. This year, the parade paid a special tribute to local Vietnam War Veterans.

More than 30 Veterans took part and were recognized for their sacrifices.

Veteran Jeffrey Butch says being a part of the parade was a long time coming.

“It was great to sit and look at the people and have them say thank you, and welcome home…it was just a great feeling,” said Butch. “It’s like therapy for us,” he added.

Hundreds of people attended the parade this year.