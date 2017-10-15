$100,000 in cash and valuables stolen from Manheim business

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Manheim Township police are investigating a distraction robbery at Dave’s Collectibles where approximately $100,000 was stolen.

According to Manheim Township Police, five women entered the store on Fruitville Pike on Saturday afternoon and distracted the clerk, while a sixth woman entered the rear of the business and accessed the safe.

Approximately $100,000 in cash and valuables were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or call the anonymous tipline at 717-569-2816.