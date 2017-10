× Annville man charged with indecent exposure

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — An Annville man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman and one-year-old daughter.

According to police, David Joel Vankirk, 39, of Annville is facing charges of Indecent exposure , Indirect criminal contempt and Harassment.

Vankirk allegedly exposed his genitals to a woman and her one-year-old daughter and used obscenities towards the two.