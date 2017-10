× Couple takes $900 worth of merchandise from Walmart

EPHRATA BOROUGH,LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police in Ephrata recieved a shoplifting complaint from Walmart on Friday.

The theft occurred on Friday, around 2:15 a.m., when a man and woman stole $900 worth of On-line streaming equipment from the Ephrata Walmart.

Anyone who can identify the couple is asked to call the police at 717-738-9200.