SOUHT HANOVER TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Crews responded to a barn fire early Saturday morning in South Hanover Township.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Grandview Road and South Hornerstown Road.

Crews were able to get it under control quickly according to dispatch.

Nobody was injured.