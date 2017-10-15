Hundreds in Harrisburg walk to shed light on heart disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Family, friends and co-workers laced up their shoes in Harrisburg Sunday to help save lives.

The 2017 Capital Region Heart Walk, sponsored by the American Heart Association brought people from all around the community to Harrisburg`s City Island.

It aims to help raise awareness and celebrate progress in the fight against the country’s leading cause of death: heart disease and stroke.

Lorelei Mcintyre-Brewer, a 12-year-old congenital heart defect survivor from Duncannon, served as inspiration for walkers as the child chair for the walk.

Attendees who went took advantage take of free blood pressure screenings, CPR demonstrations and more.