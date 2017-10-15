Runners in Dauphin County hit the pavement at for a good cause

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Runners hit the pavement Sunday at the sweetest place earth for a good cause.

It was all for the 8th Annual Hershey Half Marathon in Dauphin County, bringing hundreds of runners from all across the state.

The event benefits the Children`s Miracle Network at Penn State Hershey Children`s Hospital.

Participants took a 13.1 mile run through Hershey Park, around Chocolate Town, then finally to Hershey Stadium.

It also included chocolate stations for runners to take a quick stop and satisfy a sweet tooth.

All proceeds will go towards patient services, research, equipment, program services and educational resources at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital.