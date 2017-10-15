× Sweet Pea Project in Lancaster County remembers babies who passed away

LITITZ, Pa. — Hundreds of people across Central Pennsylvania gathered to remember babies who died from miscarriages, stillbirths or in infancy.

At the eighth annual Sweet Pea Project, 175 names were read in honor of National Remembrance Day.

The event was held at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster Counyt.

Candles are placed in the water and float down the stream in honor of the babies as the sun is setting.

Nicole Jackson, the founding board secretary for the Sweet Pea Project, said, “All we can do is build a bigger community so that everyone feels supported. And when you’re here at this event, you can look anywhere around you and know everybody here understands your journey.”

The project used to release balloons, but organizers said in recent years they switched to candles to signify a wave of light on this day every year.