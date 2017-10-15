Wheelchair-bound man drowns at Codorus State Park

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, York County– Emergency crews were called to Codorus State Park in York County on Sunday, after a man fell into the water and did not resurface.

The man, who was in a wheelchair, went off the dock and into Lake Marburg just before 5:00 p.m. It happened at the marina, near the boat rental office.

Local police, fire, and ambulance crews, as well as divers were called to the scene. Divers entered the water at the end of the dock to search for the victim. The water in that area is said to be approximately 15-feet deep.

The victim was located and pulled from the water about an hour later.

Park Manager Deanna Schall tells FOX43 the victim is in his 60’s, however his name has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.