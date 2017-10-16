2 charged in assisting man who fled from deputies on Sept. 14 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people face charges after assisting 26-year-old Clinton Young avoid arrest last month in Sadsbury Township.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Francisca Ramos, 28, and Jeffrey Wolfe, 50, each face a felony county of hindering apprehension.

Both Ramos and Wolfe were in contact with Young prior to the three-mile pursuit on September 14, which involved him driving directly at three Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies.

Prior to the chase, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit stopped at Ramos’ home to ask about Young’s whereabouts. Ramos, Young’s girlfriend, told them she did not know where he was. An investigation revealed that Ramos was lying — she provided Young with her vehicle and after deputies left, she contacted him by phone, telling him that told him that law enforcement was looking for him, according to the attorney’s office release.

Knowing this, Young abandoned the black Kia and was picked up by Wolfe — who provided him a place to hideout, the release says. Ramos then retrieved the Kia, picked Young up and switched seats prior to driving to the property on Maple Shade Road where he fled from deputies.

Ramos and Wolfe were arrested without incident Monday. Bail was posted at $50,000 for Ramos and $200,000 for Wolfe.