× 2 Florida men accused of breaking to vehicles, stealing credit cards

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Two Florida men are facing charges of theft from a vehicle and other offenses after allegedly breaking into several cars parked outside a fitness center in Upper Allen Township Sunday morning, police say.

Brandon R. Williams, 31, of Fort Lauderdale, and Xavier Romer, 21, of Hollywood, are also charged with criminal mischief, access device fraud, and providing false ID to law enforcement, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

Police say that at 9:41 a.m., they were called to the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Upper Allen Township for a report that several vehicles had been broken into. The victims reported that several items, including credit cards, were taken.

While they were investigating the break-ins, police learned that two individuals were attempting to make purchases at a Wal-Mart in Camp Hill with suspected stolen credit cards. The suspects, later identified as Romer and Williams, were detained by police. They were found to be in possession of cards taken from the vehicles that were broken into, police say.

Romer allegedly provided false identification to police in an attempt to conceal his identity, according to police. Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for a later date.