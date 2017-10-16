Breezy and cool start to the week, then plentiful sun all week long

COOLER & LESS HUMID: A cold front continues to exit the area Monday morning, taking the showers with it. By daybreak, any leftover showers are gone. Temperatures are less humid, and they begin in the 50s. Cooler air settling in behind the front prevents temperatures from budging much during the day. It’s breezy, with high temperatures reaching the middle 50s to lower 60s. Skies are partly sunny for much of the day, but the clouds begin to clear late in day. Clouds continue to clear fast through the evening. The overnight period is cool and clear. The winds lighten as well. Expect chilly overnight low temperatures, with readings in the middle 30s to lower 40s.

SUNNY STRETCH: High pressure is in full control through the rest of the week. Warming is gradual, but there is plenty of sunshine through the middle of the week after some seasonably chilly mornings. Expect abundant sunshine Tuesday, with just perhaps a few passing clouds. Temperatures are still very cool, with readings in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday sees a little more warming under plentiful sun. Readings are in the lower to middle 60s. Thursday brings more sunshine, and temperatures should push the 70 degree mark.

WARMING THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Warming continues to take place through the weekend. There’s plenty of sunshine too! Friday is a wonderful way to lead into the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The numbers boost into the lower to middle 70s Saturday afternoon. Expect a similar scenario for Sunday.

Have a great Monday!