Coroner responds to deadly crash on I-81 in Dickinson Township
DICKINSON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–All lanes of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County are back open following a deadly crash Monday morning.
ORIGINAL REPORT:
Emergency crews have responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-81 near mile marker 43 in Dickinson Township. One lane of I-81 south is closed near Exit 44: PA 465-PLAINFIELD.
The cause of the crash in under investigation.
40.112387 -77.263504