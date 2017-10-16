× Coroner responds to deadly crash on I-81 in Dickinson Township

DICKINSON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–All lanes of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County are back open following a deadly crash Monday morning.

CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on I-81 southbound at Mile Post: 43.0. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) October 16, 2017

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Emergency crews have responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-81 near mile marker 43 in Dickinson Township. One lane of I-81 south is closed near Exit 44: PA 465-PLAINFIELD.

The cause of the crash in under investigation.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-81 southbound at Mile Post: 43.0. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) October 16, 2017