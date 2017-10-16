× Could be a frosty start for some, otherwise, it’s a cool, calmer, and brighter day Tuesday

CALMER & SUNNIER

Expect the winds to die down this evening and overnight. Clouds clear too. This leads to a chillier morning, in the mid and upper 30s to near 40, Tuesday. FROST ADVISORY goes into effect at 2AM until 9AM Tuesday. Areas of frost is possible so cover potted plants and tender vegetation to avoid damage to the foliage. High pressure builds in and dominates the weather for the week. Plenty of sunshine but temperatures are coolest for Tuesday in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Low temperatures remain in the lower 40s through Thursday before climbing, into the upper 40s, heading into Friday. It’s a sunny day Wednesday with a few clouds drifting through the area Thursday. Plentiful sunshine and blue skies for Friday and the weekend.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A near perfect couple of days expected for Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Afternoon highs warm into the lower 70s. Once again, readings are above average under mostly sunny skies. Our next front arrives late Monday, so expect the clouds to build across the area during the day. A few showers are possible late in the evening. High temperatures are still in the lower 70s but cool down significantly Tuesday.



