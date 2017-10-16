Family members of Bill Wolfe Jr. thank community for its support after Las Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHIPPENSBURG TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- It's been two weeks since the Shippensburg community found out it lost one of its own during the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The family of Shippensburg wrestling and Little League coach Bill Wolfe, Jr. has asked for privacy while they mourn his death.

The small community has given the family such a large amount of support, that Bill's brother Scott said they couldn't be more grateful.

Shippensburg has opened up its arms and hears to the family of Bill Wolfe.

Brother Scott Wolfe said "people that half of which we probably will never meet, never know the names of, we just wanted them to know how much we appreciate all their kind generosity."

"There's no were else I'd rather be than in this small town, because people in the small towns are real people, and they'll be there for everybody," Scott Wolfe said.

Scott recalled how Bill recently celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife Robyn in Las Vegas.

The highlight was to see one of his favorite country music singers, Eric Church.

"Eric Church vacated the stage and began walking through the crowd of fans, shaking hands. Low and behold Bill's hand was the first hand that Eric Church shook. Bill was elated," Scott Wolfe said.

It should have been the time of his life, but instead it was his last.

Bill was one of 58 people who were shot and killed during a mass shooting at the Route 91 Music Festival. His wife held him and stayed by his side.

"Individuals were yelling at her to vacate the area, and run, causing her to make the hardest decision of her life, the decision of having to leave her husband behind," Scott Wolfe said.

It was a difficult decision, and it's also a difficult time for Bill's widow and their two sons.

"She laughs, cries, mixed emotions, her biggest concern right now is being there for the boys, picking up the pieces and moving on," Scott Wolfe said.

Thanks to the Shippensburg community, that's something Bill's loved ones don't have to do alone.

"Words can not express how much it has meant to Robyn, our families. We all have been truly blessed by your prayers, and concern, and we will never forget everything that has been provided to us by the various individuals, businesses, and organizations in our time of need," Scott Wolfe said.

Scott added that he wants to set the record straight on pictures of Bill, seen wearing a New York Yankees hat.

"The reason one of the photographs circulating depicts him wearing a New York Yankees ball hat, however, Bill and his side of the family have always been Philadelphia Phillies fans," Scott Wolfe said.

Anyone who would like to help out Bill's family may donate to the Bill Wolfe Children's Fund, c/o Members 1st, PO Box 2110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.