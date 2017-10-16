× Federal lawsuit challenging GOP election maps fast-tracked for trial

HARRISBURG — A lawsuit filed in June by a group of Pennsylvania voters led by the League of Women Voters aimed at reshaping the Commonwealth’s voting districts before the 2018 midterm elections has been fast-tracked toward trial, according to an Associated Press report.

The judge in the case has scheduled the trial for Dec. 5. But even with the compressed timeline, it’s unclear whether the case will be resolved in time for the spring primary, the AP reports.

The federal lawsuit alleges that majority Republicans in the state Legislature drew congressional maps that gave the GOP an unconstitutional advantage. Republicans won 13 of 18 congressional seats in the 2014 and 2016 elections, despite earning a little over 50 percent of the vote.

Republicans contend that their maps are lawful, but Pennsylvania is considered to be one of the most gerrymandered states, according to the AP report.