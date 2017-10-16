× Fight over seat at ‘My Little Pony: The Movie’ leads to disorderly conduct citations for Lancaster women

LANCASTER — Two Lancaster residents are facing disorderly conduct charges after fighting over a seat in a movie theater Saturday night, according to Manheim Township Police.

Marjorie Garcia, 32, and Gina Acevedo, 33, got into a physical altercation at the 7:35 p.m. showing of “My Little Pony: The Movie” at Regal Cinema on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike, police say.

Both were issued citations.