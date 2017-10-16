Former Adams County cemetery owner scheduled to be sentenced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. -- The former owner of the Oak Lawn Memorial Cemetery, James Delaney, is expected to be sentenced Monday after pleading guilty earlier this month to taking money from customers in exchange for burial items that were never delivered.

Adams County officials say Delaney allowed customers to pay for things like grave markers, which never arrived.

Delaney was charged last year after Cumberland Township officials say they received hundreds of complaints from people about the cemetery and they conducted an investigation.

He faces up to 7 years in prison for the theft by deception charge.

His sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Adams County Courthouse.