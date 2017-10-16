× Former Oak Lawn Cemetery owner to serve 2 to 7 years for defrauding customers

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — James Delaney, the former owner of Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens cemetery, was sentenced Monday to two to seven years in prison.

Delaney, 70, defrauded nearly one-thousand people after he took money from those that paid for funeral or burial items, which were never received.

He will serve a concurrent sentence of six to 12 months for violation of cemetery & funeral merchandise trust, according to the Adams County Office of the District Attorney’s release.

The Sevens Valley resident pleaded guilty to theft by deception – false impression as well as the violation above on October 6.

Delaney was also ordered to pay a restitution for Adams County Court in excess of $2.2 million.

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett charged Delaney in July 2016 after Cumberland Township officials received hundreds of complaints from people about the cemetery which led to an investigation.