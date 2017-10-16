× Harrisburg nonprofit collecting donations for Hurricane Irma victims in Florida

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A local man is hoping to help those in need.

Howard Henry, the owner of a Harrisburg auto shop that was forced to close down after a wall adjacent to the Mulberry Street bridge collapsed onto part of his business, is collecting donations through his nonprofit “Heart-Wrenched” for Hurricane Irma victims in Florida.

The reason behind it: Making sure none of the victims feel forgotten.

“Just to be able to reach out to somebody else and do something this grand, this incredible, that God would do this much and allow me to be a part of it is just something beyond my belief,” Henry said.

So far, the nonprofit has collected 130 mattresses, dried good, clothing, hygiene products and toys.

A tractor trailer and several U-Hauls, filled with supplies, leave for Florida Wednesday night.

Donations are still needed! If interested, here’s a list of the drop-off locations:

Vibrant Church – 13 S. Landvale St, York Haven

Howard Tire & Auto – 205 S. Cameron St, Harrisburg Must call to schedule drop off prior to delivery: 717-343-3584

Flinchy’s Restaurant – 1833 Hummel Ave, Camp Hill

Crossroads Community Church – 1425 S. Market St, Mechanicsburg

Visit http://heartwrenched.org/ for more information.