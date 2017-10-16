× Lawsuit to redraw PA congressional districts halted until federal court’s decision in Wisconsin

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania court pertaining to the redrawing of congressional districts will be halted until the U.S. Supreme Court makes a decision on the Wisconsin gerrymandering case, the Commonwealth Court determined Monday.

The suit, filed by the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania and individual voters from 18 congressional district, claims that the current map gives some political parties an unconstitutional partisan advantage.

This is a separate redistricting reform case from the one being “fast-tracked” for December in federal court.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.