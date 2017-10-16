× Middletown police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

MIDDLETOWN, Dauphin County — Middletown police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Caitlin McLinn was last seen in Middletown Sunday at approximately 8 p.m. She is described as a white female, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. She has hazel eyes, with blondish to light-brown hair that is shoulder-length of longer. She was last seen wearing colored skinny jeans, a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, and light-green Adidas sneakers. She may have been carrying a white and blue-striped backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Middletown Police at (717) 558-6930.