Police seek help in identifying suspects in $100,000 theft at collectibles store

LANCASTER — Manheim Township police are seeking help from the public in identifying five female suspects in a retail theft incident that occurred Saturday at a Lancaster collectibles store.

Police say the women stole approximately $100,000 worth of money and valuables from Dave’s Collectibles, on the 1900 block of Fruitville Pike.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401 or the anonymous tip line at (717) 569-2816.