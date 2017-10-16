Red Sand Project raises awareness about human trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- The YWCA of Lancaster City is helping to draw awareness to the problem of human trafficking by participating in an art installation. It's called the Red Sand Project.

The YWCA teamed up with the Lancaster Crime Prevention Task Force, to invite people in the city and local businesses to participate by filling in cracks in city sidewalks with red sand. That sand represents the vulnerable members of the community. The message behind the project was to remind others in Lancaster not to walk over those vulnerable populations.

"This project is done in the hopes that people will begin a conversation around the vulnerabilities in their community regarding human trafficking," said Elizabeth Navarro, a sexual assault counselor.

Project organizers chose to fill cracks in the sidewalk this week in honor of the International Week Without Violence.