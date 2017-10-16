× Schuylkill County man accused of shooting daughter’s boyfriend in the groin

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Schuylkill County — A 40-year-old Shenandoah man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting his daughter’s boyfriend in the groin, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say Donald Jenkins Jr. entered a room his daughter had reserved at a Motel 6 at 2:49 p.m., police say. After finding his daughter and the victim in the room together, Jenkins allegedly began an argument that culminated with him shooting the victim in the upper left leg/groin area.

Jenkins then fled the scene, police say. In addition to attempted homicide, Jenkins is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, possessing the instruments of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Jenkins remains at large and is believed to be in the Shenandoah area, police say.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.