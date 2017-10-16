× Shots-fired investigation leads to drug charges for Lancaster man

LANCASTER — The investigation of a shots-fired report led to drug charges for a Lancaster man, police say.

Willie M. Baxter, 21, of the 600 block of South Joseph Street was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after Lancaster police were called to his neighborhood to investigate a shots-fired report.

Police say that at 11:31 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of John Street called to report that a bullet had gone through a window of their residence. The victim said a neighbor told them he had been cleaning a firearm and the gun had fired accidentally, according to police.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

As police assessed the damage to the victim’s residence, an officer looked through the window into a neighboring yard, where two males in the yard were being waved inside the neighboring home by another male.

Police went to the neighboring residence and made contact with four males and one female, who were inside. An investigation of the yard revealed a live .22 round and two handguns, which were left on a section of plywood.

While searching the residence for additional persons, police discovered an open backpack on the kitchen floor. The backpack contained suspected narcotics and packaging materials in plain view, police say.

Officers secured a search warrant and took three males at the residence to the police station for questioning.

A search of the backpack revealed a quantity of suspected heroin, a small amount of marijuana, packaging materials and a .25 caliber handgun.

An additional .22 caliber revolver and a bundle of heroin were located in the basement of the suspect residence, police say.

A total of four handguns were recovered from inside and outside of the suspect residence. The damage to the neighbor’s residence is still under investigation.

Baxter is the only person charged, police say. He was arraigned on the complaint and committed to LCP in lieu of $250,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Ginder at 717-735-3345 gindert@lancasterpolice.com, Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus a message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.