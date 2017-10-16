× State Police investigating possible motorcycle gang-related beating on Route 30 near Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG — State Police are investigating a possible motorcycle gang-related beating on Route 30 in Franklin Township, Adams County.

According to police report, three people — a 37-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man — were attacked by four men on the 6800 block of Route 30 (Chambersburg Road) on October 14, at about 7:15 p.m. A fifth man struck the 37-year-old man in the head with a pipe, police say.

The suspects then fled east on Chambersburg Road, police say.

Police said in the report that they are investigating whether the incident is related to motorcycle gang activity.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 717-334-8111. Adams County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward. Contact them at 717-334-8057, or submit a tip at http://www.accrimestoppers.com. Tips are anonymous.