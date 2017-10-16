Subway donating portion of profits to opioid recovery efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The owner of a Subway restaurant is taking steps to combat the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania. The restaurant, at the corner of Market and Third streets, is donating 10-percent of this week's revenue to three local organizations, that advocate for opioid abuse prevention, education, and recovery. One of those organizations is The RASE Project.

Kristin Varner, the director of training and advocacy with The RASE Project, commended the owner of the Subway for making a far-reaching effort to help curb addiction.

"This is a community-wide issue. It's not isolated just to Harrisburg," said Varner, "it's all over the county. He decided that he wanted to put an end to the stigma that's associated with the disease and help other people recover."

Recovery resources will be available at the Subway restaurant from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day this week, through Friday.