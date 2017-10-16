× Superior Court to Hold Special Session in Historic Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, PA. — The Superior Court of Pennsylvania will hold a special session in Gettysburg, Adams County, on Tuesday, October 17, and Wednesday, October 18, 2017. Session will convene at 9:30 a.m. both days in the Historic Courtroom of the Adams County Courthouse, 117 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA, 17325.

The Superior Court normally hears arguments on appeals in Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia, but occasionally visits other locations around the Commonwealth for special sessions like this one, the purpose of which is to better acquaint Pennsylvanians with the process by which matters before our state appeals courts are considered and resolved.

The Superior Court was created in 1895 to assist the state Supreme Court in disposing of a burgeoning number of appeals in the growing Commonwealth. As such, the Superior Court exercises general jurisdiction, statewide, over all appeals from decisions of the state trial courts with the exception of death penalty appeals (heard by the Supreme Court) and cases brought against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its political subdivisions, such as school districts and municipalities (heard by the Commonwealth Court). Consequently, the Superior Court is one of the busiest appellate courts in the nation, docketing over 100,000 filings per year and deciding over 8000 individual appeals involving civil, criminal, domestic relations, and orphans’ court claims. In providing a window on the work of the Court, this special session offers an exceptional opportunity for area students, as well as members of the public in Adams and neighboring counties, to learn about the service of the judiciary to all Pennsylvanians.

Serving on this special session panel will be Judges Mary Jane Bowes, Judith Ference Olson, and Lillian Harris Ransom. Judges Bowes and Olson maintain chambers in Pittsburgh, while Judge Ransom maintains chambers in Philadelphia. More information about the judges and the Superior Court is available at http://www.pacourts.us.

SOURCE: Superior Court of Pennsylvania