× Suspect charged with Sept. 26 murder of Harrisburg woman

HARRISBURG — Police have arrested a suspect in a September 26 attempted home invasion that resulted in the shooting death of a Harrisburg woman.

Jaliel Rodriquez, 21, of Harrisburg, is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and a firearms violation, Harrisburg police say. He is accused of shooting Patricia Allen, 26, after allegedly attempting to force his way inside her home on the 600 block of Dauphin Street around 11 p.m.

Allen was the daughter of Greater Harrisburg Area NAACP President Reverend Dr. Franklin E. Hairston-Allen.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Richard Iachini at 717-255-3118, or Sgt. Kyle Gautsch at 717-255-3170.