× Table games revenue from Pennsylvania casinos in September rise nearly 10 percent from last year

HARRISBURG — Table games revenue at Pennsylvania casinos in September was up nearly 10 percent from revenues from September of last year, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Table games generated $75,609,372 in September, an increase of 9.9 percent from the same time last year.

Total tax revenue from table games in September was $12,184,596, with an average of 1,252 tables in operation on a daily basis statewide, the Gaming Control Board said.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse table games generated revenues of $2,853,499, which was down 4.4 percent from last year, according to the Gaming Control Board’s report.