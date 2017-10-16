× Third suspect in Oct. 2 Hanover home invasion arrested

HANOVER — A third suspect in an October 2 home invasion burglary and assault in Hanover was arrested Sunday, according to Hanover police.

Elijah Clark-Bream, 23, was arrested at 11 a.m. on the 500 block of Broadway, police say. He was one of three suspects involved in a break-in that occurred on the first block of York Street. During the attempted burglary, a 22-year-old victim was struck in the head by a black bb pistol, which was later recovered at the scene.

One of the other suspects, Austin Light, was stabbed by a resident of the apartment, police say. He taken into custody after being hospitalized for treatment of his injuries.

Another suspect, Lauren Sanboeuf, 32, was arrested on the same day the incident occurred, according to police.

All three suspects are charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, criminal trespass, and simple assault.

Clark-Bream was also charged with one count of making terroristic threats, police say.