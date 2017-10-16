× “Trespasser incident” disrupts Amtrak train to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An incident involving a trespasser disrupted Amtrak service on Monday evening.

According to an Amtrak official, the Amtrak Keystone Train #647, which runs from New York City to Harrisburg, had a “trespasser incident” around 5 p.m., between Lancaster and Harrisburg. Following the incident, the individual was transported from the scene by EMS.

The train was moving again by 6:03 p.m., according to Amtrak.