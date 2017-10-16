× UPDATE: Quadriplegic man’s death at Codorus State Park ruled suicide

UPDATE: The coroner has determined the drowning death of a quadriplegic man at Codorus State Park Sunday was a case of suicide.

David Kettering, 58, was visiting Codorus State Park yesterday, Sunday, October 15, with his caregivers as he had reportedly done on other occasions.

Kettering, a quadriplegic, was sitting on the dock in his electric wheelchair, as he often did, according to his caregivers, when at approximately 5 pm, he intentionally rolled off the dock and into the water.

Several persons nearby attempted to rescue him, but were unable to get him out of the water. Codorus State Park rangers also responded.

Penn Twp Fire Dept. Dive Team, Pleasant Hill Fire Dept./EMS and Water Rescue and Hanover Hospital Medic Unit arrived to assist in the rescue.

Despite the extensive efforts, Kettering was unable to be resuscitated and died at the scene.

Codorus State Park Rangers are investigating this death.

While investigating, it was discovered that Kettering had left a note nearby which supports the coroner’s ruling of his death as a suicide.

Original Story:

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to Codorus State Park in York County on Sunday, after a man fell into the water and drowned.

It happened just before 5:00 p.m. at the Codorus State Park Marina, near the boat rental office.

The man, who was in a wheelchair, was visiting the park with caregivers. While at the marina, the man rolled off the dock and into Lake Marburg.

Local police, fire, and ambulance crews, as well as divers were called to the scene.

Divers entered the 15-feet deep water at the end of the dock to search for the victim. He was located and pulled from the water about an hour later. Despite rescue efforts, the victim was unable to be resuscitated.

He was pronounced dead at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Park Manager Deanna Schall tells FOX43 the victim is in his 60’s, however the York County Coroner’s Office says his name and cause of death is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Codorus State Park Rangers are handling the investigation.