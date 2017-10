× Waynesboro woman arrested for being disruptive in Emergency Room

CHAMBERSBURG — A Waynesboro woman was cited for disorderly conduct for allegedly being loud and disruptive at the Chambersburg Hospital’s Emergency Room, police say.

Tawana Miner, 37, is accused of being loud and disruptive toward patients and staff and threatening to hit ER employees Sunday night, according to Chambersburg police. She was arrested and transported to Franklin County Jail for arraignment.