York police use Taser to detain allegedly intoxicated retail theft suspect

YORK — A 24-year-old suspect is in police custody after stealing several items from a Carlisle Pike Sheetz and resisting arrest, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Robert Iberl, no fixed address, is charged with retail theft, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after the incident, which occurred Friday at 10:46 p.m.

Police say they were called to a Sheetz convenience store on the 1400 block of Carlisle Pike to perform a welfare check on a visibly intoxicated person, according to the criminal complaint. Two employees at the store summoned police to the scene, saying the suspect was in the restroom at the store and appeared to be jumpy, agitated and unable to walk with a steady gait. The employees said they were concerned for the suspect’s well-being due to his behavior.

Police searched the store, but were unable to locate the subject, according to the criminal complaint. After viewing the store’s surveillance video, they determined the subject had left the store after appearing to take a bottled soda and several other items. The suspect did not pay for any items, police say.

Police checked the area, and soon located the suspect walking out of a nearby McDonald’s. Police approached the subject, who was allegedly still holding the soda bottle he was accused of taking from the store. When police attempted to take the bottle from the suspect, he pulled his arm away, the criminal complaint says.

When the suspect, later identified as Iberl, was informed he was under arrest, he continued to resist and attempted to flee. An officer fired a Taser at the Iberl and struck him in the back, incapacitating him. Iberl was then taken into custody, the criminal complaint says.

Iberl later admitted he hadn’t slept or eaten in four days, because he had been using MDMA, police say. A search of Iberl revealed he was in possession of three separate Pennsylvania ID cards, all of which were issued to people that were not Iberl, according to the criminal complaint. Iberl allegedly admitted that the cards were stolen.

Police also found a hypodermic needle in Iberl’s front pocket, the complaint says.