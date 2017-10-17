A community saddened by Exxon gas station employee homicide in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York, Pa. -- A homicide at a gas station in York shocks the local community. It happened around 6 a.m. at the Exxon Mart and Gas Station on 1000 West. Market Street, and police say the suspect is still on the loose.

The Exxon Mart family as workers call themselves mourns the loss of a coworker and friend, 44-year-old Aditya Anand from West York. He died after he was shot, according to police. Employees say he'll be deeply missed.

"He was a very kind and sweet man," said Maria Grisales of York.

"He was very polite. He was a decent guy," said Meenakshi Shirma of York.

"You go there, and you're missing some change, they're not going to say, 'no, don't come back.' They're just going to give it to you. They're very nice. All of them are very nice, especially him, the one that got shot," said Yiranny Hartman of York.

Police say he was shot at the Exxon Mart on 1000 West Market Street in York during an attempted robbery. The alleged suspect, shooting him once inside the store and then again as the suspect fled the store - strange for an attempted robbery according to police.

"It's a little unusual to have a robbery like this where the person is shot. It's unusual circumstances so we don't know if that person is from out of town or someone who decided to escalate to violence," said York City Police Chief Wes Kahley.

Surprise too that a homicide took place on that part of Market Street.

"It's usually pretty calm around here," said Hartman.

"It's a pretty quiet area. It sits right on the border between us and West York Borough, and we generally don't have a lot of issues there," added Chief Kahley.

York City Police request your help identifying this man who they say shot the victim, remembered by coworkers as family.

"He was kind of family, even outside the job, he liked to stay at the station. It was like home, like the living room was the gas station," added Grisales.

York City Police say if you have any information, contact them at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident, and it is anonymous.

Instructions for using text tip line

1 Enter number 847-411

2 start message with – yorktips

3 text your message