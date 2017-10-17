After a chilly and frosty start, Tuesday is cool with plenty of sunshine

SUNNY STRETCH: It’s a chilly start to the morning, with areas of frost. Winds are light, with temperatures in middle 30s to lower 40s. There’s plenty of sun courtesy of an area of high pressure. Expect abundant sunshine throughout Tuesday, with just perhaps a few passing clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures are still very cool, with readings in the middle 50s to lower 60s. The overnight period isn’t as cold, but it’s a seasonable chill. Under clear skies, overnight temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. There could be a few pockets of frost in some of the coldest locations. High pressure remains in control through the middle of the week. This gradually warms temperatures, and keeps conditions dry. Wednesday sees a little more warming under plentiful sun. Readings are in the middle to upper 60s. Thursday brings more sunshine, and temperatures should push the 70 degree mark for many locations.

WARMING THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Warming continues to take place through the weekend. There’s plenty of sunshine too! Friday is a wonderful way to lead into the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Of course, there’s plenty of sunshine. The numbers boost into the lower to middle 70s Saturday afternoon. Expect a similar scenario for Sunday. There could be some clouds mixing in with the sun, but all is quiet and mild.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings more clouds as the next system approaches. There’s the chance for showers too later during the day after a dry start. You can expect afternoon temperatures to remain on the milder side, but the clouds and shower chance keeps them down a bit compared to the weekend. Afternoon highs reach the lower 70s for most.

Have a great Tuesday!