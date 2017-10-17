× AG Shapiro leads group suing Department of Education, Secretary DeVos

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro leads a group of 17 other state Attorneys General in suing the U.S. Department of Education and Secretary Betsy Devos.

The lawsuit alleges that the Department of Education violated federal laws by refusing to enforce the Gainful Employment Rule — on July 5 and August 18 the department announced its intention to delay portions of it.

The rule helps students make informed choices by requiring schools — all for-profit, vocational and non-degree programs — to provide information about average student debt, graduation rates, employment prospects and average earning of graduates, the Office of Attorney General release states.

It also assesses whether the schools’ programs programs provide education and training to their students that lead to earnings which will allow for graduates to pay back their student load debts, the release adds.

“Pennsylvania is ground zero when it comes to student loan debt,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “It’s important that students in our Commonwealth have the information they need to make informed choices about schools they plan to attend. If students aren’t gainfully employed following higher education, it becomes nearly impossible for them to pay back loan debt for a degree that was supposed to lead to a higher paying job.”

The attorneys general of California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington also joined the suit.