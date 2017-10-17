‘Ask Evan’: Why are pictures taken at every E-ZPass tool booth?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from Ryann W. She asks, "Why is the turnpike taking photos of drivers when going through the E-ZPass toll? It happened twice recently to my husband."

I talked with PA Turnpike Commission Spokesman Carl Defebo. He tells me photographs are taken of each and every vehicle that goes through the E-ZPass lanes-- specifically pictures are taken of the license plate. Then in real-time, the plate information is compared to the E-ZPass customer database.

If the license plate information confirms that the vehicle is attached to an active E-ZPass account, Defebo says the plate information photograph is immediately deleted.

If there is no match to an E-ZPass account, the license plate photograph goes to processing and a violation is sent to whomever the car is registered to. Defebo says the photographs are only used to send toll violations-- and again if the vehicle info is connected to an active E-ZPass account, I'm told the photograph is immediately deleted.

If you have a question you'd like to ask, send me an email to AskEvan@FOX43.com.

Put 'Ask Evan in the subject line or reach out to me on my Facebook page Evan Forrester FOX43. Whatever the topic I'll do my best to track down answers you are looking for.