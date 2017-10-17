× Chester County mayoral candidate falls for satirical article about drug-sniffing rabbits on Lancaster police force

CHESTER COUNTY — It just goes to show that you can’t always believe what you read, especially on the Internet.

A candidate for mayor in Phoenixville, Chester County learned that lesson the hard way after being fooled by a satirical website’s news story that claimed Lancaster City Police were using a contingent of drug-sniffing rabbits in an attempt to curtail the downtown drug trade, according to a LancasterOnline report.

Dave Gautreau, the Republican candidate for mayor of the Chester County borough, floated the idea of getting a squad of drug-sniffing bunnies for the town at a forum for mayoral candidates on Oct. 12.

The story was first reported by Philly.com.

Skeptical residents who heard the candidate’s plan quickly turned to Google, where a quick search revealed an article about the drug-fighting rabbits on the satirical website People of Lancaster.

Police in Amherst, NY, apparently posted a similar story as an April Fool’s Day gag in 2016.

Gautreau apparently fell for the hoax.

The Philly.com article said he was discussing the high cost of drug-sniffing dogs at a party last winter when someone told him about the less-expensive, cuddly alternative proposed by People of Lancaster.

The article on People of Lancaster includes a fake quote from mayor Rick Gray, who said the rabbits cost the city $1,500 each.

“But the cost of feeding and supporting the rabbits will only be around $4,800 per year — far less than a K-9,” Gray allegedly said in the satirical piece.