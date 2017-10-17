× Dr. Bill Jimenez tenders resignation as McCaskey High School principal

LANCASTER — Dr. Bill Jimenez will step down as principal of J.P. McCaskey High School.

The School District of Lancaster announced Tuesday that Jimenez, who served as the principal since 2009, tendered his resignation earlier in the day.

The decision comes after the school district received a report last Thursday that Jimenez allegedly made an inappropriate verbal statement to a staff member earlier this year.

Jimenez denies those allegations.

The school district says that Jimenez will use his accrued vacation days starting Wednesday — his resignation becomes effective on November 27.

He was placed on paid administrative leave on October 4.