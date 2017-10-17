× Drug czar pick Tom Marino withdraws, Trump announces

President Trump said Tuesday that his pick for drug czar, Rep. Tom Marino (R-PA 10), has withdrawn from consideration.

The decision comes after the Pennsylvania Republican congressman came under scrutiny in reports claiming he helped move legislation protecting big drug companies.

“Rep.Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman!” Trump tweeted.

On Monday, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin III sent a letter to the White House, urging the President to withdraw his nomination of Marino, claiming the congressman lacked the public’s trust. Manchin cited an article that ran in the Washington Post questioning Marino’s credentials and abilities. The article claims that legislation championed by Marino made it harder for the DEA to enforce laws and keep wholesale pill distributors in check.

Earlier this year, Marino turned down the appointment, due to an illness in his family.