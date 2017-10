× Fire crews on scene of blaze on East Boundary Avenue in York

YORK — Fire crews are battling a blaze at a home on the 500 block of East Boundary Avenue, according to a tweet from the York City Fire Department.

Crews on scene of a working fire 500 blk of E. Boundary Ave. pic.twitter.com/CIVZZ1uLV0 — York City Fire (@YorkCityFire) October 17, 2017

Crews working to contained fire 500 blk. E. Boundary. pic.twitter.com/KnotgOvbO4 — York City Fire (@YorkCityFire) October 17, 2017

2nd alarm struck 500 E. Boundary Ave. — York City Fire (@YorkCityFire) October 17, 2017

3rd alarm struck for manpower. Crews still working 500 E. Boundary. pic.twitter.com/sMzfxsd1hh — York City Fire (@YorkCityFire) October 17, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.